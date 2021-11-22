Taseko wins Florence copper project initial EPA draft permit

  • Taseko Mines (TGB +9.8%) soars after receiving an initial draft of the underground injection control permit required for its Florence copper project in Arizona from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
  • "Detailed engineering and procurement activities are well advanced, and we will be ready for construction of the commercial facility immediately upon issuance of the final UIC permit," the company says.
  • The Florence deposit contains 2.5B lbs. of copper, and Taseko plans to produce an average of 55M lbs/year of copper for the first six years and 85M lbs. annually for the 20-year life of the mine.
  • Florence could nearly double Taseko's copper production and more than double its operational cash flow, Elephant Analytics notes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
