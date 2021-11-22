SMC Entertainment acquires 100% equity interest in Genesis Financial

Nov. 22, 2021 11:37 AM ETSMC Entertainment, Inc. (SMCE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • SMC Entertainment (OTCPK:SMCE +2.0%) executed a definitive share purchase agreement acquiring 100% equity interest in Genesis Financial, diversified financial services company with a focus on fintech-powered wealth management advisory services, in a transaction valued at $45M.
  • SMC will issue convertible Series B Preferred Shares with a redemption value equal to $45M.
  • The acquisition is slated to close on or before Dec.10.
  • Genesis operates its business through two Australian regulated entities in wealth management, tax and accounting advisory services; for 9M to September 2021 the Australian operations generated gross revenue of ~$15.8M and derived EBIT of ~$1.04M.
  • The new board is authorized to issue up to 20M warrants to Genesis stakeholders and other strategic partners, vendors and advisors.
  • SMC will embark on a capital raise of $15M for further expansion, acquisitions and working capital.
