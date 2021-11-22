Raven awarded prime contract for stratospheric balloon systems & services

Nov. 22, 2021 11:38 AM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) has announced that Defense Innovation Unit has awarded a contract to Aerostar Technical Solutions, to provide robust high-altitude capabilities for the U.S. Department of Defense.
  • Through a variety of service-driven prototyping and field utility demonstration efforts, Raven Aerostar will demonstrate the utility of stratospheric balloons for a variety of DoD operational needs.
  • Through this project, DIU will evaluate Raven Aerostar’s stratospheric technology for transition to live military field operations.
  • “As the technology continues to prove its value, this contract will serve as a vehicle for Raven Aerostar to support future prototype activities across the Department of Defense and the government more broadly.” said Jim Nelson, Division Manager of Raven Aerostar.
