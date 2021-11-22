Marks and Spencer targeted by Apollo Global Management - The Sunday Times
- Marks and Spencer Group (OTCQX:MAKSY +2.9%) shares jump after The Sunday Times reported that private equity firm Apollo Global Management was interested in acquiring the British clothing and food retailer.
- According to "City sources," Apollo considers the retailer a "bargain" as shares were brought down by the COVID-19 pandemic and investors failed to properly give enough value to M&S's 50% stake in Ocado. The report said it was unclear if M&S's 30% rally over the past month had dampened Apollo's interest.
- Apollo has been in the market for a British grocer, sizing up both Asda and Morrisons, which were ultimately taken over by other private equity firms.