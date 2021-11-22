Snow Lake Resources stock sinks nearly 40% as lithium startup gives back most of 73% post-IPO pop (update)
Nov. 22, 2021 11:42 AM ETSnow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) fell nearly 40% Monday as the lithium-mining startup gave back most of the roughly 75% pop the stock had enjoyed in its first post-IPO session last Friday.
- LITM closed at its session low price of $8.08, down 37.9% on the day. That reversed much of the huge gain that Snow Lake (LITM) saw last Friday, its first trading session following an upsized initial public offering that had priced at the top of its expected $6.50-$7.50/share.
- The company’s stock soared as much as 145.6% intraday on Friday to $18.42 before pulling back to end the session at $13 a share, up 73.3% on the day. However, Monday's reversal erased most of those gains, leaving LITM just 7.7% above its IPO price.
- LITM had initially taken Wall Street by storm, boosting the company IPO’s size to 3.2M shares from the approximately 2.9M initially anticipated. Additionally, the firm increased underwriters’ overallotment option to 480,000 shares from about 428,600 originally expected.
- Snow Lake (LITM) aims to develop the so-called Thomson Brothers site in Canada’s Manitoba province for ecofriendly mining of lithium, a key ingredient for batteries used in electric vehicles and other green applications. Tests of the site some 50 years ago indicated possible significant lithium deposits.
- Investors snapped up LITM shares at IPO even though the company only recently began a preliminary economic assessment of the Thomson Brothers property.
- Snow Lake (LITM) has yet to begin actual mining operations and only had a small amount of revenues in the 12 months ended June 30, as this chart shows in Canadian dollars:
- Seeking Alpha’s Donovan Jones recently analyzed LITM’s prospects and called the stock “highly speculative.”