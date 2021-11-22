Meta delaying messaging encryption plan to 2023
Nov. 22, 2021 11:52 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB -1%) is delaying plans to offer default end-to-end message encryption on Messenger and Instagram until at least 2023.
- The company's WhatsApp platform supports end-to-end encryption by default, and Meta has been working to unify its messaging system across all platforms. But Facebook Messenger and Instagram don't offer that feature by default yet.
- Meta faces pressure on the issue from various angles. Child safety advocates say private messaging is a "frontline" of online child sexual abuse.
- "We’re taking our time to get this right and we don’t plan to finish the global rollout of end-to-end encryption by default across all our messaging services until sometime in 2023," Facebook head of safety Antigone Davis writes in the Telegraph.
- "Our recent review of some historic cases showed that we would still have been able to provide critical information to the authorities, even if those services had been end-to-end encrypted. While no systems are perfect, this shows that we can continue to stop criminals and support law enforcement," she says.
- The tech industry made more than 21 million referrals of child sexual abuse found on its platforms to the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2020, The Guardian notes. More than 20 million of those reports were from Facebook.
