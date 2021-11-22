Missfresh's focused growth strategy could drive margin improvement says JPMorgan
Nov. 22, 2021 11:52 AM ETMissfresh Limited (MF)By: SA News Team
- Missfresh Limited (MF +2.4%) rises as JPMorgan initiates coverage on the stock with a Buy rating, noting that Missfresh's focus on tier-1 and tier-2 cities in China and premium users creates a "more focused growth strategy" that enhances visibility for margin improvement.
- Analyst Andre Chang writes that Missfresh's Distributed Mini Warehouse model (also known as dark stores or micro-fulfillment centers) could have a niche position in China’s online grocery market. He also believes that Missfresh’s Intelligent Fresh Markets and Retail Cloud initiatives offer long-term potential upside that may not be reflected in the share price yet.
