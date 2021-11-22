Missfresh's focused growth strategy could drive margin improvement says JPMorgan

online shopping mobile app holding by a hand with blurred background of supermarket grocery on a mobile screen

Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

  • Missfresh Limited (MF +2.4%) rises as JPMorgan initiates coverage on the stock with a Buy rating, noting that Missfresh's focus on tier-1 and tier-2 cities in China and premium users creates a "more focused growth strategy" that enhances visibility for margin improvement.
  • Analyst Andre Chang writes that Missfresh's Distributed Mini Warehouse model (also known as dark stores or micro-fulfillment centers) could have a niche position in China’s online grocery market. He also believes that Missfresh’s Intelligent Fresh Markets and Retail Cloud initiatives offer long-term potential upside that may not be reflected in the share price yet.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Liang Zhao agrees. Read her bullish analysis of Missfresh here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.