J. M. Smucker Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 22, 2021 11:59 AM ETThe J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.05 (-14.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.96B (-3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SJM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.