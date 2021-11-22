Nordstrom Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 22, 2021 5:35 PM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+64.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.54B (+14.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, JWN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.