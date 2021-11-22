Pure Storage Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 22, 2021 5:35 PM ETPure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+1100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $530.66M (+29.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PSTG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.
