Jacobs Engineering Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 22, 2021 12:11 PM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: SA News Team
- Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (-3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.8B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, J has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.