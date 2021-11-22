Anaplan Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 22, 2021 5:35 PM ETAnaplan, Inc. (PLAN)By: SA News Team
- Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-120.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $146.31M (+27.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PLAN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.