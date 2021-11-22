Nielsen launching individual-ad ratings in 2022
Nov. 22, 2021 12:15 PM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Nielsen Holdings (NLSN +1.4%) is revamping its national TV measurement to address a longtime item on advertiser wish lists: It's allowing for ratings of individual commercials on linear television.
- The enhancement to Nielsen Individual Commercial Metrics is part of a path it's progressing toward the Nielsen ONE cross-platform measurement solution, the company says.
- Being able to measure commercials precisely vs. the traditional "C3" commercial-minutes measure will allow advertisers and brands to directly compare and optimize campaigns across both digital platforms and linear TV, it says.
- It's working with logistics firm Extreme Reach to encode the "vast majority" of national linear commercials with Nielsen's watermark in the first half of 2022. It's also leveraging its Gracenote Content signatures to allow granular crediting even with no watermark present.
- Nielsen has faced heavy flak this year from the media industry over its pandemic ratings approach. And WarnerMedia is the latest big media name exploring an alternative to Nielsen's ratings.