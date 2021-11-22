Guess Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 22, 2021 5:35 PM ETGuess', Inc. (GES)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Guess (NYSE:GES) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-22.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $611.3M (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GES has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.