How will HP perform on FQ4 2021 Earnings?
Nov. 22, 2021 3:03 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)CAJBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+41.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.42B (+1.0% Y/Y).
- A quick look at the company's region-wise revenue trend over the past few quarters in company presentation.
- Over the last 2 years, HPQ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.
- Last month, the stock surged about 7% on dividend boost.
- Stock dropped marginally after FQ3 reported as revenue grew on 7% on flat PC sales.
- Stock's YTD gains against peers on a YTD basis.
- Company raised dividend to $0.25.
- Among peers, Canon (NYSE:CAJ) slides after Q3 miss and lower operating income outlook.
- Connected: 'Dell, Apple see PC sales rise as overall market growth slows according to new report'
- Bullish commentary on the stock by contributors who write: 'Strong Value And Dividend Pick In Big Tech: HP Inc.' and 'HP Inc. Is Printing Money'