How will HP perform on FQ4 2021 Earnings?

Nov. 22, 2021 3:03 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)CAJBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

HP logo on their main shop for Hungary during the evening. Hewlett Packard is one of the main computer manufacturers in the world

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+41.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.42B (+1.0% Y/Y).
  • A quick look at the company's region-wise revenue trend over the past few quarters in company presentation.

  • Over the last 2 years, HPQ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.

