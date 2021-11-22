Kroger breaks out with earnings around the corner

Nov. 22, 2021 12:54 PM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

The Kroger Co. Corporate Headquarters

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Kroger (KR +4.4%) is one of the biggest gainers in the S&P 500 Index as investors show confidence in front of next week's earnings report. Today's high-volume rally pushed shares back over the 100-day moving average.
  • The grocery store operators has topped EPS estimates in seven straight quarters and was also ahead of consensus marks for revenue in five of those quarters.
  • In front of the earnings report, Seeking Alpha author Passive Income Pursuit says its biggest concern on the stock is the debt levels.
