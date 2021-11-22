Stoke Therapeutics up 14% following J.P. Morgan upgrade to overweight
Nov. 22, 2021 1:10 PM ETStoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- J.P. Morgan has upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (STOK +14.5%) to overweight from neutral with a $41 price target (~47% return)
- Analyst Jessica Fye says Stoke has upcoming potentially derisking events such as additional phase 1/2a data of STK-101 in Dravet syndrome expected early next month at the American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting.
- She adds that data from a multiple ascending dose cohort is expected in 2H 2022.
- "We see STOK getting closer to showing a potential seizure benefit with STK-001 and while we believe the product could have benefits that extend beyond seizure control, we think this would nonetheless represent an important data point to increase investor confidence in the product's ultimate profile," Fye writes.
- She adds that STK-002, in preclinical stages for autosomal dominant optic atrophy, is "conceptually attractive."
- Read about interim results of STK-101 in Dravet syndrome.