Cracker Barrel Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 22, 2021 1:09 PM ETCracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (+120.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $768.67M (+18.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBRL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.