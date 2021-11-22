Walmart will be the first retailer to host a Twitter livestream shopping event
- Walmart (WMT +1.6%) will be the first retailer to use Twitter's (TWTR -2.9%) new livestream shopping feature. On Sunday, Nov. 28, singer Jason Derulo will host a 30-minute live shopping show and viewers will be able to shop products through Twitter and other platforms while tweeting about the event.
- Walmart has been testing interactive ads since last December, live-streaming shoppable experiences on its website and other platforms like TikTok and YouTube as a way to hook viewers and generate sales. The company has 30 shoppable livestream events planned across eight social and media platforms including BuzzFeed, Facebook, and IGN.
- According to Walmart, Twitter has consistently delivered high returns for Walmart's top- and middle-of-funnel content on the platform. This summer, Walmart said it saw brand favorability rise 14% after hosting live concerts on Twitter and other platforms in a back-to-school Homecoming event.
- Twitter will not take a cut of any e-commerce revenue from the event and Walmart isn't paying to use the platform for the event. Instead, Twitter hopes that shoppable experiences will entice more users to join the platform, which has struggled with user growth.
- “This is just the first of many Live Shopping events we hope brands will be able to bring to market, and we can’t wait for people to watch, chat, and shop — all through Twitter,” commented Twitter Chief Customer Officer Sarah Personette.
