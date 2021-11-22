Jack In The Box Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 22, 2021 1:35 PM ETJack in the Box Inc. (JACK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.74 (+8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $288.69M (+13.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JACK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.