Autodesk Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 22, 2021 5:35 PM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (+21.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADSK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward.