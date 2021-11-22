Nutanix FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 22, 2021 5:35 PM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.34 (+22.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $367.83M (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTNX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.