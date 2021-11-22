What's in store for Medtronic FQ2 2022 Earnings?

Nov. 22, 2021 1:51 PM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Medtronic Canada Headquarters in Brampton

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+26.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.98B (+5.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, MDT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.
  • Medical devices demand with rebound in the volume of elective surgeries is seen benefitting the company's earnings.
  • "Medtronic commentary and guide should act as a barometer for MedTech recovery through the balance of ’21 and into ’22. More muted recovery through October could incrementally pressure 2FQ, with the path to 9% Y/Y FY22 growth looking increasingly challenging in the face of recent sector headwinds," Nasdaq cites Cecilia Furlong, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
