Adobe takes slight dip despite Atlantic Equities upgrade
Nov. 22, 2021 2:27 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)AMATBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were off by 1%, Monday, even as the digital software giant received a rating upgrade from Atlantic Equities analyst Chris Hickey.
- In a research note, Hickey lifted Adobe (ADBE) to overweight from neutral, and set a price target of $820 a share on the company's stock. Hickey said Adobe's (ADBE) business fundamentals were behind his upbeat assessment of the company.
- "[Adobe] has a dominant position in the creative cloud business, with high barriers to entry and pricing power," Hickey said. "Its total addressable market [TAM] is vast and expanding, and we expect Adobe to retain its market share."
- Hickey estimates that Adobe only has about 8% of a TAM that is potentially worth as much as $147 billion, and as such, "Adobe does not need to gain meaningful market share to keep growing at an elevated pace."
- In October, Adobe (ADBE) named Dan Durn, who had been chief financial officer at Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) as its new CFO.