Farfetch carves out new low as selling pressure persists

Nov. 22, 2021 3:12 PM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Stock market

D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

  • Farfetch Limited (FTCH -12.6%) sinks to a new 52-week low after China Renaissance downgrades the retailer to a Hold rating after having it lined up at Buy.
  • Shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) traded as low as $34.31 earlier in the session and are now down more than 50% from their 52-week high. The stock is also well below the 200-day moving average. More than 13M shares of FTCH have swapped hands today.
  • Last week, several analysts were defending Farfetch (FTCH) on the view that 2022 could see both strong sales growth and improved margins.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.