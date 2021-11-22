Farfetch carves out new low as selling pressure persists
Nov. 22, 2021 3:12 PM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Farfetch Limited (FTCH -12.6%) sinks to a new 52-week low after China Renaissance downgrades the retailer to a Hold rating after having it lined up at Buy.
- Shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) traded as low as $34.31 earlier in the session and are now down more than 50% from their 52-week high. The stock is also well below the 200-day moving average. More than 13M shares of FTCH have swapped hands today.
- Last week, several analysts were defending Farfetch (FTCH) on the view that 2022 could see both strong sales growth and improved margins.