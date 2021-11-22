Lottery.com falls for ninth consecutive day as investors digest 30.1M share offering
Nov. 22, 2021 3:49 PM ETLottery.com Inc. (LTRY)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Lottery.com (LTRY -15.4%) has been one of the worst performers in the consumer cyclical category as shares fell for a ninth-consecutive trading session Monday.
- Shares are trading down 48% over the past 5 days as warrants associated with the company's IPO and the company's combination with AutoLotto could dilute shareholders.
- The stock saw a brief surge early in November after it said it was developing a blockchain-based gaming platform but has been trending downward ever since then.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Vince Martin was one of the investors who questioned Lottery.com's potential upside ahead of its SPAC merger.