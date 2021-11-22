SQM surges as Chilean voters give conservatives an edge ahead of runoff
Nov. 22, 2021 3:57 PM ETSociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), LITLTHM, ALB, PLLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- SQM (SQM +7.1%) shares rally to a fresh 52-week high after the first round of the Chilean presidential election ended with a conservative candidate leading, lifting the Chilean IPSA Index up more than 9%, its biggest gain since March 2020.
- Ultra-conservative José Antonio Kast edged leftist rival Gabriel Boric and will face off next month in a decisive second round of voting, but in a promising sign for Kast, the third and fourth place finishers in the first round were center-right candidates.
- SQM, as a Chilean company, would be directly affected by any economic policies of a right-leaning president, but U.S. investors may be thinking that all lithium producers would benefit, Al Root at Barron's peculates.
- Livent (LTHM +2.7%) enjoys solid gains even though its South American assets are in Argentina, not Chile; Albemarle (ALB +0.8%), which has a footprint in Chile, trades modestly higher; Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) +3% even while its assets are located only in the U.S.
- ETF: LIT
- SQM CEO Ricardo Ramos offered a bright outlook for the lithium market this year, seeing demand growth rising 50% compared to 2020.