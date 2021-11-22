SQM surges as Chilean voters give conservatives an edge ahead of runoff

Salinas Grandes Salt desert in the Jujuy, Argentina

xeni4ka/iStock via Getty Images

  • SQM (SQM +7.1%) shares rally to a fresh 52-week high after the first round of the Chilean presidential election ended with a conservative candidate leading, lifting the Chilean IPSA Index up more than 9%, its biggest gain since March 2020.
  • Ultra-conservative José Antonio Kast edged leftist rival Gabriel Boric and will face off next month in a decisive second round of voting, but in a promising sign for Kast, the third and fourth place finishers in the first round were center-right candidates.
  • SQM, as a Chilean company, would be directly affected by any economic policies of a right-leaning president, but U.S. investors may be thinking that all lithium producers would benefit, Al Root at Barron's peculates.
  • Livent (LTHM +2.7%) enjoys solid gains even though its South American assets are in Argentina, not Chile; Albemarle (ALB +0.8%), which has a footprint in Chile, trades modestly higher; Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) +3% even while its assets are located only in the U.S.
  • ETF: LIT
  • SQM CEO Ricardo Ramos offered a bright outlook for the lithium market this year, seeing demand growth rising 50% compared to 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.