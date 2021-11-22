Zoom Video Communications EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue

  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.37.
  • Revenue of $1.05B (+35.1% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Shares +7%.
  • Q4 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be between $1.051 billion and $1.053 billion vs. consensus of $1.02 billion; Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $361.0 million and $363.0 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $1.06 and $1.07 vs. consensus of $1.06.
  • Full Fiscal Year 2022: Total revenue is expected to be between $4.079 billion and $4.081 billion vs. consensus of $4.01 billion. Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $1.598 billion and $1.600 billion. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $4.84 and $4.85 vs. consensus of $4.83.
  • Press Release
