Rexford Industrial acquires five industrial property for $125.9M, YTD acquisitions at $1.4B
Nov. 22, 2021 4:21 PM ETRexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) acquired five industrial properties for total purchase price of $125.9M and disposed one property for $11.7M.
- The acquisitions were funded using a combination of 1031 disposition proceeds and cash on hand.
- "Our $1.4B of investments completed YTD within infill Southern California are indicative of Rexford's growth opportunity as we deepen our market penetration within the nation's highest-barrier industrial market. With $300M+ of acquisitions under contract or accepted offer, our accretive internal and external growth, supported by our low-leverage, fortress-like balance sheet, enable us to continue to generate favorable cash-flow growth and long-term value for our stakeholders," co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel commented.