Treasury Secretary Yellen concerned about inflation, 'very pleased' with Powell nomination
Nov. 22, 2021 5:41 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor3 Comments
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that she was worried that inflation had reached a troubling level, with higher prices starting to impact the lives of consumers.
- "I think we do have to be concerned about inflation," she told CNBC.
- The former Federal Reserve chair also expressed satisfaction for the renomination of Jerome Powell to continue as her successor as head of the central bank.
- Yellen who preceded Powell as the Fed's chief, said she was "very pleased" he's been selected for another term as the country's top monetary policymaker. Yellen also lauded the nomination of Lael Brainard for the position of Fed vice chair.
- President Joe Biden announced the nominations of Powell and Brainard earlier in the day. Prior to the announcement, the two had been seen as the main competitors for the Fed chair post.
- On inflation, the treasury secretary reported that the Biden administration is "doing everything we can" to ease supply bottlenecks, which have contributed to higher prices.
- She argued that inflation has been fueled by supply-chain disruptions caused by the rapid reopening of the economy following the COVID shutdowns.
- Still, Yellen warned that the Fed might need to take steps to tamp down inflation using its monetary-policy tools.
- "Over the longer run, the Fed needs to play an important role to make sure that [inflation] doesn't become endemic. And I know they can be counted on to do that," she said.
- Commenting on the economy, Yellen asserted that "growth is poised to be very strong," setting the stage for a further decline in unemployment.
