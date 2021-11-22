Agilent slips after Q4 earnings as guidance lags consensus

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is trading ~3.2% lower in the post-market after the company issued its Q4 results for fiscal 2021 and indicated lower-than-expected revenue guidance for next year.
  • Total revenue for the quarter surged ~12% YoY on a reported basis, implying a slight slowdown from ~17% YoY growth recorded in the previous four quarters.
  • Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group added $747M in revenue for the quarter with ~11% YoY growth, while Agilent CrossLab Group posted $572M of revenue after ~10% YoY growth. Meanwhile, quarterly GAAP net income more than doubled to $442M with ~104% YoY growth.
  • Total revenue for fiscal 2021 rose ~18% YoY to $6.3B, an acceleration from ~6% YoY growth recorded in the previous five years. For the full year, GAAP net income climbed ~71% YoY to $1.2B.
  • The Q1 revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share for fiscal 2022 are estimated at $1.64B – $1.66B and $1.16 – $1.18, in line with expectations.
  • For fiscal 2022, Agilent (A) expects its revenue to reach $6.65B – $6.73B and non-GAAP earnings per share to approximate $4.76 – $4.86. The consensus revenue and earnings estimates for the company for the next fiscal year stand at $6.75B and $4.78 per share, respectively.
