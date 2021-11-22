Keysight dips 2% after profit beats, new buyback announcement
Nov. 22, 2021 4:29 PM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is 2.2% lower after hours following its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, where an all-time high in revenue was close in in line with expectations and the company easily beat profit consensus.
- Revenues grew 5.7% to $1.29 billion. Orders, though, grew 21% to $1.49 billion, also a record.
- Non-GAAP net income jumped to $338 million from a year-ago $305 million.
- "Despite tight supply conditions, exceptional execution drove all-time high orders, revenue, gross margin, and operating margin,” says CEO Ron Nersesian. “Demand for our first-to-market solutions is strong, resulting in double-digit, year-over-year order growth across all end markets and regions. Our momentum is being fueled by the success of our software-centric solutions strategy as we capitalize on long-term secular growth trends in our markets."
- Revenue by segment: Communications Solutions Group, $919 million (up 2%); Electronic Industrial Solutions Group, $375 million (up 18%).
- Cash flow from operations rose to $368 million from a year-ago $338 million; free cash flow fell to $295 million from the prior-year period's $308 million.
- The company had liquidity of $2.05 billion at quarter-end.
- It also noted a $1.2 billion share repurchase program, replacing its old $750 million program.
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.