MAG Silver to raise $40M in stock offering
Nov. 22, 2021 4:33 PM ETMAG Silver Corp. (MAG)By: Khyathi Dalal
- MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) trades 2% down after hours on entering into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters wherein underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 2.34M shares at $17.15/share for gross proceeds of ~$40M.
- Underwriters are granted 30-days option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the offering.
- Offer is expected to close on or about Nov.29.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund exploration on Juanicipio and MAG’s other projects including Deer Trail and for general corporate purposes.