MAG Silver to raise $40M in stock offering

Nov. 22, 2021 4:33 PM ETMAG Silver Corp. (MAG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Silver bar, ingots and coins on financial report. Growth of silver on stock market concept.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

  • MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) trades 2% down after hours on entering into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters wherein underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 2.34M shares at $17.15/share for gross proceeds of ~$40M.
  • Underwriters are granted 30-days option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the offering.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about Nov.29.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund exploration on Juanicipio and MAG’s other projects including Deer Trail and for general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.