Installed Building Products adds ~$10M of annual revenue with CFI Insulation acquisition

Nov. 22, 2021 4:37 PM ETInstalled Building Products, Inc. (IBP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) has acquired Knoxville, Tennessee-based CFI Insulation.
  • Established in 2003, CFI primarily installs fiberglass and spray foam insulation into new residential, multifamily and commercial construction projects.
  • The acquisition adds ~$10M of annual revenue.
  • Jeff Edwards, IBP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "With approximately $10M of annual revenue, CFI expands our presence to residential, multifamily and commercial customers throughout Tennessee. To date in 2021, we have acquired approximately $140 million of annual revenues, further surpassing our $100 million acquired revenue target for this year. Acquisitions remain a key component of our growth strategy and we continue to have a robust pipeline of opportunities across multiple geographies, products, and end markets."
