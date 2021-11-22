GCP Applied Technologies to raise concrete admixture prices in North America
Nov. 22, 2021 4:42 PM ETGCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) will increase prices for all concrete admixture and fiber products in North America by up to 10%, with effect from January 1, 2022.
- David Campos, GCP’s President of Specialty Construction Chemicals, said: "The global supply chain impacts on raw material and freight costs have been unprecedented over the past six months and input costs are not expected to subside in the near-term. We have continued to increase our inventory levels to service our customer’s needs, and added freight capacity to ensure timely supply."
