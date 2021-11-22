Churchill Downs to sell 115.7M acres to Link Logistics for $291M

Green rice fild with evening sky

primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

  • Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) announces an agreement to sell 115.7M acres near Calder Casino for $291M, or approximately $2.5M per acre, to Link Logistics which was established in 2019 by Blackstone.
  • CDI is planning to use certain proceeds of the sale to purchase or invest in replacement property that qualifies as an Internal Revenue Code §1031 transaction.
  • Following the closing of this transaction, CDI will retain ownership of approximately 54 acres of the current 170-acre parcel of land on which the Company’s wholly-owned Calder Casino sits. The Company may sell 15-20 acres of land along NW 27th Ave. in the Miami Gardens area in the future for retail development.
  • The sale proceeds are equal to ~19% of Churchill Downs' TTM revenue.
