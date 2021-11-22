Tonix Pharma rises after announcing publication of study on COVID-19 antiviral
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) has added ~9.6% in the post-market after announcing the publication of a paper detailing the results of in vitro studies on sangivamycin, the active pharmaceutical ingredient of the company’s COVID-19 antiviral TNX-3500.
- The paper titled “Sangivamycin is highly effective against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro and has favorable drug properties” was published in JCI Insight, Tonix (TNXP) said in a statement.
- The results had indicated that in COVID-19 Sangivamycin had a stronger antiviral effect and a greater impact on the suppression of viral replication, compared to remdesivir, the active pharmaceutical ingredient of Veklury, sold by Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD).
- When the two are combined in studies, both antivirals had an additive effect as opposed to a competitive effect against the infection, according to the company.
- Tonix (TNXP) intends to run further animal studies for TNX-3500 before seeking an Investigational New Drug application (IND) and early-stage clinical study.
The company has a worldwide licensing deal with OyaGen for TNX-3500.