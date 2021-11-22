CBRE Group announces $2B stock repurchase authorization
Nov. 22, 2021 5:26 PM ETCBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) has disclosed a new stock repurchase authorization to buyback up to $2B of its shares of Class A common stock over five years.
- It will also continue to have access to the remaining capacity under its existing stock repurchase program. As of Nov. 19, 2021, CBRE had $128.6M of capacity remaining under its previously announced existing stock repurchase program.
- The firm has executed ~$221.3M of repurchases as of Nov. 19, repurchasing ~2.5M shares of its Class A common stock with an average price of $89.40.