CBRE Group announces $2B stock repurchase authorization

Nov. 22, 2021 5:26 PM ETCBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) has disclosed a new stock repurchase authorization to buyback up to $2B of its shares of Class A common stock over five years.
  • It will also continue to have access to the remaining capacity under its existing stock repurchase program. As of Nov. 19, 2021, CBRE had $128.6M of capacity remaining under its previously announced existing stock repurchase program.
  • The firm has executed ~$221.3M of repurchases as of Nov. 19, repurchasing ~2.5M shares of its Class A common stock with an average price of $89.40.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.