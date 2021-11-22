General Dynamics bags ~$829M task order for DIA
Nov. 22, 2021
- General Dynamics Information Technology (NYSE:GD) was awarded a $829M fixed-price, award-fee task order to provide all information technology help desk services for the Defense Intelligence Agency or DIA.
- Work has an expected completion date of Jan. 27, 2032.
- Fiscal 2022 operations and management funds in the amount of $19,962 are being incrementally funded at the time of award for base-year labor.
- The Virginia Contracting Activity is the contracting activity.
