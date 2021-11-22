Goldman, Morgan Stanley said to advise big clients away from SPACs - FT

Nov. 22, 2021 5:29 PM ETGS, MSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments

SPACs symbol. Wooden circles with words "SPACs, special purpose acquisition companies" on beautiful white background, copy space. Business and SPACs, special purpose acquisition companies concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are said to have begun to advise some "blue-chip" clients away from SPACs and more toward traditional IPOs and direct listings, according to a Financial Times report.
  • Goldman didn't respond to FT request for comment and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
  • The FT piece, citing Refinitive data, also pointed out that 65% of SPAC deals completed this year, that have more than a $1bn valuation, are trading below $10, the price where they were floated.
  • Earlier this month, billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell predicted that 80% of recent SPAC sponsors will disappear.
  • See earlier, Lottery.com hits lowest point since going public via SPAC deal, down 55% in three weeks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.