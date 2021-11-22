Goldman, Morgan Stanley said to advise big clients away from SPACs - FT
Nov. 22, 2021 5:29 PM ET By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are said to have begun to advise some "blue-chip" clients away from SPACs and more toward traditional IPOs and direct listings, according to a Financial Times report.
- Goldman didn't respond to FT request for comment and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
- The FT piece, citing Refinitive data, also pointed out that 65% of SPAC deals completed this year, that have more than a $1bn valuation, are trading below $10, the price where they were floated.
- Earlier this month, billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell predicted that 80% of recent SPAC sponsors will disappear.
