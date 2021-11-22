Comcast may pull content from Hulu to give Peacock a leg up - WSJ
Nov. 22, 2021 5:44 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA), DISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is looking at pulling some content from Hulu, the streaming service it co-owns along with Disney (NYSE:DIS), in order to give a boost to its sole-owned Peacock service, the WSJ reports.
- It needs to decide soon, as a one-time window for NBCUniversal to exit from its content licensing deal arrives early next year - and then not again until 2024.
- If NBCUniversal does pull content to make it exclusive to Peacock, it would be set to come off Hulu by next fall, according to the report.
- And NBC has some shows on Hulu that are strong performers, including current programs The Voice, Chicago PD and Saturday Night Live, along with a substantial library of old hits (some of which would remain on Hulu under separate long-term deals).
- NBCUniversal owns a third of Hulu, while Disney amassed the other two-thirds (and control) after buying out Fox's portion, and after Time Warner sold its 10% back to Disney and Comcast.
- It's a dilemma for NBCU since it shares in Hulu's success, and boosting Peacock at Hulu's expense could hurt the value of its holdings there. Comcast and Disney can exercise options to end the partnership in 2024.
- Disney recently moved to flex its pricing power, lifting the price of its Hulu Plus Live TV offering to $69.99/month.