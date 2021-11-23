Vinco Ventures reports Q3 results
Nov. 22, 2021 10:44 PM ETVinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG)By: SA News Team
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.68; GAAP EPS of -$7.59.
- Revenue of $2.23M (-11.5% Y/Y)
- Press Release
- Gross profit margin decreased to 31.4% from 40.3% in the third quarter of 2020.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $149.9 million at September 30, 2021.
- "The increase in the net loss is primarily due to the issuance of warrants during the quarter and the change in estimated fair value of outstanding warrants as of September 30, 2021, as well as the costs associated with the Lomotif transaction and the results of its operations, which were consolidated into the Company’s financial results for the first time this quarter".