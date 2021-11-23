Kuaishou Technology reports Q3 results

Nov. 23, 2021 4:50 AM ETKuaishou Technology (KSHTY), KUASFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kuaishou Technology (OTCPK:KSHTY): Q3 Revenue of RMB 20.5B (+33.1% Y/Y)
  • Press Release

  • Average DAUs on Kuaishou APP were 320.4 million, representing an increase of 17.9% from 271.7 million for the same period of 2020.

  • Average MAUs on Kuaishou APP were 572.9 million, representing an increase of 19.5% from 479.4 million for the same period of 2020.

  • Average daily time spent per DAU was 119.1 minutes, representing an increase of 35.0% from 88.2 minutes for the same period of 2020.

  • Average online marketing services revenue per DAU(1) was RMB34.0, representing an increase of 49.8% from RMB22.7 for the same period of 2020.

  • Total GMV of e-commerce transactions facilitated on our platform was RMB175.8 billion, representing an increase of 86.1% from RMB94.5 billion for the same period of 2020.

