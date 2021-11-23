Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I prices upsized $174M IPO
Nov. 23, 2021 6:31 AM ETVahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. Units (VHNAU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SPAC Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I (VHNAU) has priced its upsized initial public offering of 17.4M units at $10.00 per unit.
- Trading commences today on Nasdaq.
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2,610,000 units.
- The offering is expected to close on November 26.
- Blank check company intends to focus its search on companies with a strong connection to India and catering to a large addressable market opportunities in India or other developed geographies such as the Americas and Europe.