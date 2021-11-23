Amid COVID-19 surge, Israel starts inoculating young children - Reuters
- In an attempt to reduce rise in coronavirus cases, Israel has begun giving Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - BioNtech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds, Reuters reports.
- Daily cases have crept up over the past few days, with half the confirmed infections presently among children age 11 and younger.
- The children's vaccine drive kicked off on Monday. The campaign will go nationwide on Tuesday.
- Israel's 9.4 million population is relatively young, with around 1.2 million children in the 5-to-11 age group. By November, that group comprised more than a third of new cases, according to health ministry data.
- Scientists and officials have been doubtful the country can reach "herd immunity" unless children are vaccinated.
- A poll by Israeli healthcare provider Maccabi found that 41% of parents to children age 5 to 11 were positive they will vaccinate their children, while 21% were still undecided and 38% will not vaccinate their children.
- Around 57% of Israel's population is fully vaccinated, according to the health ministry.