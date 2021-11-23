U.S. confirms coordinated crude oil release in bid to reduce prices
Nov. 23, 2021
- President Biden announces the release of 50M barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in concert with China, Japan, India and South Korea.
- The first-of-its-kind coordinated release of oil reserves could prompt a backlash from OPEC+; reports yesterday said the cartel could adjust its plans to raise production next month if the U.S. and other nations went ahead with a coordinated release of oil reserves.
- OPEC+ meets next week to discuss plans to raise production by an additional 400K bbl/day in December.
- WTI January crude (CL1:COM) -1.7% to $75.43/bbl; January Brent (CO1:COM) -1.2% to $78.74/bbl.
- The move comes as the national average for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. was $3.409 yesterday, according to AAA, up from $2.11 a year ago.
- The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve held 604.5M barrels as of November 19, according to the Department of Energy, which says it takes 13 days after a presidential announcement for the oil to hit the market.
- Partly in anticipation of a release of oil reserves, U.S. crude oil ended last week at its lowest since October 1.