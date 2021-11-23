U.S. confirms coordinated crude oil release in bid to reduce prices

Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

  • President Biden announces the release of 50M barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in concert with China, Japan, India and South Korea.
  • The first-of-its-kind coordinated release of oil reserves could prompt a backlash from OPEC+; reports yesterday said the cartel could adjust its plans to raise production next month if the U.S. and other nations went ahead with a coordinated release of oil reserves.
  • OPEC+ meets next week to discuss plans to raise production by an additional 400K bbl/day in December.
  • WTI January crude (CL1:COM) -1.7% to $75.43/bbl; January Brent (CO1:COM) -1.2% to $78.74/bbl.
  • ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, USL, USOI
  • The move comes as the national average for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. was $3.409 yesterday, according to AAA, up from $2.11 a year ago.
  • The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve held 604.5M barrels as of November 19, according to the Department of Energy, which says it takes 13 days after a presidential announcement for the oil to hit the market.
  • Partly in anticipation of a release of oil reserves, U.S. crude oil ended last week at its lowest since October 1.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.