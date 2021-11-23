Bristol Myers' Zeposia OK'd in Europe for ulcerative colitis in adults
Nov. 23, 2021 7:25 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announces the European Commission (EC) has granted a Marketing Authorization for Zeposia (ozanimod) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response, lost response, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent.
- Zeposia, an oral medication taken once daily, is a sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator.
- The approval was based on data from Phase 3 True North trial evaluating Zeposia as an induction and maintenance therapy versus placebo in adult patients with UC.
- The FDA approved Zeposia for UC on May 27, 2021, and for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in March 2020.
- The EC approved Zeposia for relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis with active disease in May 2020.