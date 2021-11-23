Copa Holdings is on watch after JPMorgan is pushed off its bearish view
Nov. 23, 2021
- JPMorgan upgrades Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) to a Neutral rating after having the Latin American carrier slotted at Underweight.
- The firm points to healthier yields for CPA and capacity recovery, which are expected to drive better operating margins going forward. Copa (CPA) is also called the airline with the strongest balance sheet in the region.
- "We appreciate the advantages of CPA’s unique hub in Panama as a connection point between North and South America, allowing it to be competitive against peers in the region – we also call attention to the weakness of some competing airlines that filed for Chapter 11 during the pandemic."
- Shares of Copa Holdings are up 1.28% YTD. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CPA ranks its near the top of the airline sector.