Abercrombie & Fitch Co. EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue
Nov. 23, 2021 7:33 AM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.20; GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $905M (+10.4% Y/Y) beats by $9.83M.
- Press Release
- Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer said, “We were very pleased with our third quarter results. Total net sales grew 10% year-over-year, or 5% from 2019 levels. Our largest market, the U.S., experienced ongoing strength, growing 17% on a one-year and 12% on a two-year basis. Digital net sales rose 8% from last year, representing 46% of total third quarter sales. Gross profit rate declined 30 basis points on a one-year and increased 360 basis points on a two-year basis, benefiting from AUR improvements, offset by elevated supply chain costs. Combined with ongoing tight expense controls, we achieved an 8% operating margin, representing our best third quarter operating margin and income since 2012.”