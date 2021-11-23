Tonix Pharma extends gains with FDA clearance to start trial for migraine therapy

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) is trading ~19.2% higher in the pre-market after the company announced that FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to begin a Phase 2 trial for TNX-1900 in the treatment of migraine headache.
  • The regulator has greenlighted the company’s request to test the drug – also called intranasal potentiated oxytocin – for migraine headache in people suffering from the chronic form of the disease.
  • Tonix (TNXP) expects the program to be eligible for the 505(b)(2) pathway for FDA approval, designated for new formulations of currently approved therapies.
  • The enrollment of the study is expected to begin in the second half of 2022, according to CEO Seth Lederman, who also revealed the company’s plans to evaluate TNX-1900 in craniofacial pain and insulin resistance.
  • On Monday, Tonix (TNXP) shares gained during after-hours in reaction to the company’s announcement of the publication of promising in-vitro data for sangivamycin, a compound in its experimental COVID-19 antiviral TNX-3500.
  • In 2020, Tonix (TNXP) licensed technologies related to TNX-1900 in an agreement with Stanford University.
